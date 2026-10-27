Amazon discounts 2 Blink Mini 2K+ cameras to $31

This camera streams crisp 2K video, has color night vision, and even a motion-activated spotlight for extra peace of mind.

You get two-way talk and 4x zoom to check in from anywhere.

Basic features are free; if you want smart detection or cloud storage, there's a subscription option.

Setup is easy with everything included in the box: just plug it near an outlet (or use a weather-resistant adapter outside), and you're good to go.