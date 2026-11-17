Amazon discounts Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ cameras to $20
Amazon is dropping prices big time on Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ cameras ahead of Black Friday.
The indoor model is now just $20 (down from $50), and you can grab a two-pack for $35 instead of $100.
Even the outdoor version is half off at $30, making it a solid moment to upgrade your home security without breaking the bank.
Cameras offer 2K 360-degree auto-tracking
These cams offer a sharp 2K resolution, full 360-degree view, and auto-tracking, so you don't have to keep adjusting them yourself.
Both black and white options are available to fit your vibe, and the outdoor version is available.
If you've been thinking about smartening up your space, these deals are worth checking out before they're gone.