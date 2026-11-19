Amazon discounts Echo Dot to $44.99 for Black Friday
Amazon just made its Echo Dot way more affordable for Black Friday, cutting the price from $79.99 to $44.99 (that's 44% off).
The deal covers Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White, and even applies to the Kids version.
If you've been eyeing a smart speaker for your room or kitchen, now's a pretty great time.
Echo Dot: Alexa, sensors, eero extender
The Echo Dot isn't just about playing music (though it works with Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Bluetooth).
With Alexa built in, you can set timers, check the weather hands-free, or control other smart devices around your place.
It also has motion and temperature sensors for automating routines, and if you use eero Wi-Fi at home, it doubles as an extender without any extra cost.