Amazon discounts Google Pixel 11 series $150 with code PIXEL11

The base Pixel 11 drops from $899 to $749 and comes with a $100 gift card.

The Pro and Pro XL let you pick between a $200 gift card and a $250 credit toward a Pixel Watch 5 (but no luck if you want the Fold model).

On top of that, the Pixel 11 series packs better cameras with "Magic Capture" for grabbing photos from your videos, plus a sharp AMOLED display, speedy Tensor G4 chip, and up to 512GB of storage.