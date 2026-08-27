Amazon discounts Google Pixel 11 series $150 with code PIXEL11
Technology
Amazon is offering $150 off the new Google Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL. Just use code PIXEL11 at checkout.
You can also stack this deal with current intro bundles at other retailers, making it a pretty sweet time to upgrade.
Base $749, pro gift or credit
The base Pixel 11 drops from $899 to $749 and comes with a $100 gift card.
The Pro and Pro XL let you pick between a $200 gift card and a $250 credit toward a Pixel Watch 5 (but no luck if you want the Fold model).
On top of that, the Pixel 11 series packs better cameras with "Magic Capture" for grabbing photos from your videos, plus a sharp AMOLED display, speedy Tensor G4 chip, and up to 512GB of storage.