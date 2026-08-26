Amazon discounts Logitech M185 to $13 with limited 3-year warranty
Technology
Amazon just knocked the Logitech M185 Compact Wireless Mouse down to $13 (from $18).
That's a 28% discount, and you still get a 3-year limited hardware warranty, pretty solid for anyone needing a reliable, budget-friendly mouse.
Logitech M185 plug and play compatibility
The M185 is lightweight and travel-ready, with up to 3 years of battery life on 1 AA battery.
It connects via a tiny USB receiver (with up to 33 feet of range) that you can leave plugged in or stash inside the mouse when you're on the go.
No drivers needed: just plug it in and it works with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, or Linux.
Super easy for switching between devices or keeping your setup simple.