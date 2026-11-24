Amazon drops Alexa tablet 11 to $220 for Black Friday
Amazon just dropped the price of its Alexa Tablet 11 from $380 to $220 for Black Friday, a solid 42% off.
If you've been eyeing a new tablet, this is one of the best deals out there right now.
Tablet packs 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
This tablet packs 8GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, plus 128GB of storage for all your apps and downloads.
The sharp 2.5K display is great for streaming or gaming, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.
Bonus: you get both built-in Amazon apps and Google Play access, so customizing your setup is easy.