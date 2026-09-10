Amazon drops Anker Soundcore AeroFit 2 open-ear earbuds to $80
If you have been eyeing new earbuds, now is a good time: Amazon has dropped the price of Anker's Soundcore AeroFit 2 open-ear earbuds by 38%.
That means you can grab them for $80 (down from $130), with free shipping and your pick of five colors.
There is also a version with AI assistant features going for $100 (23% off).
AeroFit 2 offers comfort and translation
The AeroFit 2 is all about comfort, thanks to its soft double-curved design that stays secure all day.
You get rich sound from racetrack drivers and BassTurbo acoustics, plus directional audio tech that keeps your music private.
Battery life is solid, up to 10 hours per charge or 42 hours with the case, and there is real-time AI translation in nearly 100 languages, making these earbuds handy for travel or chatting across borders.