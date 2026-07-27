Amazon drops Dyson V8 cordless vacuum to $299 $90 off
Technology
Amazon just dropped the Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum to $299, a $90 discount from its usual price.
If you're living in a smaller space or just want something easy for quick cleanups, this deal is worth checking out.
The offer is available for a limited time.
Motorbar detangles hair, up to 40 minutes
The Dyson V8 comes with a Motorbar cleaner that detangles hair (pet owners, rejoice!), plus three handy attachments, including a hair screw tool for tackling stubborn strands.
You get up to 40 minutes of cordless cleaning per charge, and Max mode gives extra power for bigger messes.
When you're done, just dock it so it's ready for next time.