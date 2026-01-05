Amazon drops Ember Artline: a stylish, affordable art TV
Amazon just launched the Ember Artline, its first-ever art TV.
This 4K edge-lit LED display is designed to look like framed artwork when you're not watching shows—think Samsung's The Frame, but easier on your wallet.
It's super slim at 1.5-inch thick and is available from 55 to 65-inch, starting at $899.
You'll find it in select regions this spring.
Smart features that stand out
The Ember Artline packs Alexa+ voice control and motion sensors that know when you're in the room—so it can switch to art mode automatically.
You get access to over 2,000 free artworks or can run personalized slideshows with Amazon Photos.
There's even an AI tool that suggests art based on your room's vibe.
How does it compare?
Unlike some pricier rivals (looking at you, Samsung Frame), Ember Artline includes its frame for under $900 and leans into smart home integration with Alexa+ from day one.
If you want a TV that doubles as decor without blowing your budget—and fits seamlessly into your Amazon setup—it could be worth a look.