Amazon drops Ember Artline: a stylish, affordable art TV Technology Jan 05, 2026

Amazon just launched the Ember Artline, its first-ever art TV.

This 4K edge-lit LED display is designed to look like framed artwork when you're not watching shows—think Samsung's The Frame, but easier on your wallet.

It's super slim at 1.5-inch thick and is available from 55 to 65-inch, starting at $899.

You'll find it in select regions this spring.