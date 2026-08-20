Amazon drops Levoit cordless vacuum to $140 from $200
Technology
Amazon just knocked the Levoit cordless vacuum down to $140 (from $200), making it a solid pick if you want something affordable but don't want to splurge on a Dyson.
It's $10 above its best price this year, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade for your cleaning routine, now's probably the moment.
Levoit filter traps 99.9% of dust
The Levoit comes with three handy attachments, one for tight corners, one for delicate surfaces, and one just for pet hair.
Its 5-stage filter traps 99.9% of tiny dust (down to 0.3 microns), and you get about 50 minutes of cleaning with the Crevice or Pet Tool in Eco mode.
The flat design slides under furniture easily, built-in LED lights help spot hidden messes, and emptying the dustbin is literally one click.