Amazon drops price of Bose Ultra Open earbuds to $199
Technology
Amazon is now selling the Bose Ultra Open earbuds for $199 instead of $299, their lowest price ever.
If you've been eyeing open-ear headphones with solid sound and a modern look, this deal might catch your attention.
Bose Ultra Open battery and controls
These earbuds offer immersive audio, fast charging, and up to seven hours of playtime (four if you use immersive mode). The case adds another 48 hours of charge on the go.
You can pick from colors like black, lunar blue, or desert gold.
While they don't have wireless charging or multipoint connection, their easy button controls and standout sound make them a favorite for open-ear fans.