Amazon Fire TV Cube drops to $110 with bundled perks
Technology
Amazon's Fire TV Cube just got a big early Black Friday price cut: from $200 down to $110.
The deal also throws in 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, 1 month of Xbox Game Pass, and free shipping, making it a pretty sweet bundle if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup.
Fire TV Cube 4K streaming, gaming
The Fire TV Cube isn't just for binge-watching: besides streaming favorites like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video in crisp 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos, it's got serious speed thanks to its 8-core processor and Wi-Fi 6E.
Plus, you can dive into gaming with Amazon Luna or Xbox Game Pass (subscription needed), and Prime members get access to free party games and rotating hits like Hogwarts Legacy.