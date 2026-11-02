Amazon Fire TV Cube drops to $110 with bundled perks

The Fire TV Cube isn't just for binge-watching: besides streaming favorites like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video in crisp 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos, it's got serious speed thanks to its 8-core processor and Wi-Fi 6E.

Plus, you can dive into gaming with Amazon Luna or Xbox Game Pass (subscription needed), and Prime members get access to free party games and rotating hits like Hogwarts Legacy.