Amazon Fire TV Cube now $90 with free Xbox GamePass
Amazon's top streaming device, the Fire TV Cube, is now just $90, down from $200, as part of an early Black Friday deal.
Even better, you get a free month of Xbox GamePass tossed in, so you can try out cloud gaming right from your couch with a Bluetooth controller.
Fire TV Cube packs 8-core processor
The 2026 Fire TV Cube isn't just for streaming Netflix or Disney+. It packs an 8-core processor, supports 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, and runs on speedy Wi-Fi 6E.
With hands-free Alexa and access to tons of popular apps, and now a bonus month of Xbox GamePass for titles like Halo: Master Chief Collection and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, it's basically your all-in-one entertainment hub.