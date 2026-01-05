Next Article
Amazon Fire TV gets a fresh, easier-to-use look
Technology
Amazon is rolling out a big update to its Fire TV interface, making it simpler and faster to find what you want.
The new design features rounded tiles and handy top tabs for quick access to search, movies, shows, sports, news, and more.
This upgrade starts hitting devices next month.
Key upgrades you'll notice
Now all your streaming subscriptions show up together in one place, and you can pin up to 20 favorite apps right on your homepage.
Navigation is 30% quicker thanks to improved coding.
Plus, Alexa+ voice controls are built in for easy searching or smart home commands.
The updated Fire TV mobile app also lets you manage watchlists or pick content from anywhere—making the whole experience feel more connected and convenient.