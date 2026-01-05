Google TV's Gemini AI update: Smarter searches, hands-free controls, and photo magic
Google is rolling out a big Gemini AI update for Google TV in the coming months, starting with select TCL models.
The highlights? You'll get Google Photos integration and more advanced voice controls—making it easier to find stuff, edit memories, and control your TV just by talking.
Search smarter—just ask
With Gemini AI, you will soon be able to search for shows or info on topics like travel or space using natural conversations.
Want to see pics from your last trip? Just say something like "Show me photos of my trip to the lake," and even remix them with new AI editing styles.
Hands-free creativity and easier controls
You can create images or videos thanks to tools like Nano Banana and Veo.
If the screen's too dim or dialogue is hard to hear, just tell your TV—it'll adjust settings automatically.
When can you try it?
The update lands in the coming months as a free software upgrade on select Google TV devices (and more soon after).