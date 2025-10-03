Amazon GIF 2025: Up to 80% off on Alexa devices

Smart home devices that work with Alexa

You'll also find discounts on smart air purifiers, AC controllers, and robot vacuums—all controllable by just asking Alexa.

For anyone looking to boost home security, the sale includes upgraded cameras with crisp 2K clarity, night vision, person detection, privacy shutters, and two-way talk.

Many of these devices are designed to work with Alexa and can be managed hands-free via the Amazon app or your voice.