Next Article
Amazon GIF 2025: Up to 80% off on Alexa devices
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival is back, and it's packed with major deals—think up to 80% off—on Alexa-enabled gadgets.
From Echo Show screens and Studio speakers to digital door locks and video doorbells, there's a lot up for grabs.
Plus, you can stack extra savings with cashback offers, instant discounts, or even no-cost EMI.
Smart home devices that work with Alexa
You'll also find discounts on smart air purifiers, AC controllers, and robot vacuums—all controllable by just asking Alexa.
For anyone looking to boost home security, the sale includes upgraded cameras with crisp 2K clarity, night vision, person detection, privacy shutters, and two-way talk.
Many of these devices are designed to work with Alexa and can be managed hands-free via the Amazon app or your voice.