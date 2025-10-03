Amazon's new Vega OS debuts on Fire TV Stick

Amazon just rolled out Vega OS, its new Linux-based system built with React Native, launching first on the super affordable Fire TV Stick 4K Select. The goal? A responsive and highly efficient experience for your streaming. Expect to see Vega OS on upcoming Fire TV devices too.

Developer shift to Vega OS Vega OS is friendly to developers, but there's a catch: you can only install apps from the Amazon Appstore—no sideloading like before.

To help Android app creators make the switch, Amazon's Cloud App program will even cover cloud streaming costs for nine months if you join in.

Gaming and streaming on 1 device Vega OS supports game streaming platforms like Xbox Gaming and Amazon Luna, making it a solid pick if you want both shows and games in one device.

If you already have a Fire OS device, don't worry—older devices will still be supported as Vega rolls out.