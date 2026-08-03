Amazon Great Freedom Sale from August 7 offers tablet discounts
Technology
Amazon's Great Freedom Sale kicks off August 7, bringing up to 30% off on tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.
If you've been eyeing a new device or just want to upgrade, this sale also includes no-cost EMI and instant bank offers, making it easier on your wallet.
Amazon tablets start at ₹21,xxx
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite drops from ₹57,999 to ₹29,xxx.
The Galaxy Tab A11+ and Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen start at ₹21,xxx each (down from ₹27,999 and ₹28,000).
OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Xiaomi Pad 8 will be listed at ₹34,xxx and ₹44,xxx. Final effective prices are still under wraps for now.
These deals are part of Amazon's Independence Day campaign with more tech offers coming soon!