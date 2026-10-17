Amazon Great Indian Festival cuts 128GB iPhone 16 to ₹76,999
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is making the iPhone 16 way more affordable. The 128-gigabyte model, usually ₹89,900, is now down to ₹76,999.
On top of that, you can grab no-cost EMI deals and cashback of up to ₹2,309 with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and a discount of up to ₹1,000 with select bank credit cards.
Amazon Pay ICICI cashback and exchange
If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get cashback of up to ₹2,309; other select cards give a discount of up to ₹1,000.
There's also a no-cost EMI option of up to ₹2,161 per month on payments made using select bank credit cards.
Plus, if you trade in your old phone through Amazon's exchange program, you could save up to another ₹37,600, making this one of the best times to upgrade.