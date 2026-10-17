Amazon Great Indian Festival cuts 128GB iPhone 16 to ₹76,999

If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get cashback of up to ₹2,309; other select cards give a discount of up to ₹1,000.

There's also a no-cost EMI option of up to ₹2,161 per month on payments made using select bank credit cards.

Plus, if you trade in your old phone through Amazon's exchange program, you could save up to another ₹37,600, making this one of the best times to upgrade.