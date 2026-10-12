Amazon Great Indian Festival October 2026 offers Apple device discounts
Technology
Apple fans, it's a good week to upgrade!
The Amazon Great Indian Festival (October 2026) is offering sale prices on Apple favorites: think MacBooks, iPads, and Apple devices.
With extra bank offers and cash back in play, grabbing a premium device just got way more affordable.
MacBook Neo and iPad picks
The MacBook Neo with A18 Pro chip is perfect for everyday tasks.
Creative types might love the iPad Air with M4 chip and Liquid Retina display.
If you're on a budget or need something for daily use, check out the standard iPad (A16 chip).