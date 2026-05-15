Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 ends today with appliance discounts
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 wraps up today, and it's your final shot to grab discounts on small appliances and home gadgets.
This last round is all about lifestyle upgrades: think air purifiers, coffee makers, and handy garment care devices.
Prices go back up after tonight, so if you've been eyeing something, now's the time.
Qubo Q200 ₹8,490 AGARO Imperial ₹8,999
Standout deals include the Qubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier at ₹8,490 and the AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker for ₹8,999.
You'll also find Philips's handheld garment steamer (₹3,035), Pigeon Joy rice cooker (₹2,558), a Lifelong Android Projector (₹5,219), and the SOlara Air Fryer Oven (₹7,999).
Extra savings are up for grabs with HDFC instant discounts, Amazon Pay cashback, and no-cost EMI, perfect if you want to stretch your budget before these offers disappear!