Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 ends today with appliance discounts Technology May 15, 2026

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 wraps up today, and it's your final shot to grab discounts on small appliances and home gadgets.

This last round is all about lifestyle upgrades: think air purifiers, coffee makers, and handy garment care devices.

Prices go back up after tonight, so if you've been eyeing something, now's the time.