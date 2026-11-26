Amazon may lift shopping restrictions on Meta's AI agent Muse
What's the story
Amazon and Meta are in talks to unblock the latter's popular AI agent, Muse, Fortune reported. The negotiations would allow Muse to connect directly with Amazon's store. The development comes as a major shift from just two months ago when users of Muse found themselves unable to buy products on Amazon due to an error message during checkout.
Discussion details
The crux of the negotiations
The talks between Amazon and Meta have reportedly revolved around two main issues: how search results would be displayed and the handling of advertising.
Amazon is particularly concerned about how third-party shopping agents like Muse could impact its advertising business.
In October, CEO Andy Jassy had argued that not many customers were buying through external shopping agents.
Business impact
Amazon's concerns about Muse
Amazon executives are worried that third-party shopping agents could hurt its advertising business and compromise the quality of product search results.
They also fear these bots could come between Amazon and its customers, weakening their direct relationship with consumers.
Plus, there's the risk of wrong orders or purchase issues leading to frustrated customers and unhappy sellers.
Product details
Muse's rapid growth and Meta's retail partnerships
Launched in the US in September, Muse is a personalized AI agent that users can name and assign to handle tasks autonomously. These include checking emails, managing calendars, and booking reservations.
By October, over 10 million people across the US and Canada had set up the app.
Despite Amazon's hesitance, Meta has already partnered with major retail rivals such as Shopify, Walmart, and Best Buy for Muse transactions.