Amazon India Prime Day TV deals start July 4 Technology Jul 03, 2026

Amazon India's Prime Day 2026 is kicking off at midnight July 4 and runs through July 7, offering three days of big deals on smart TVs.

Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi, Lumio, and Philips are all in the mix, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade for your binge-watching setup, this might be your moment.