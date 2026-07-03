Amazon India Prime Day TV deals start July 4
Amazon India's Prime Day 2026 is kicking off at midnight July 4 and runs through July 7, offering three days of big deals on smart TVs.
Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi, Lumio, and Philips are all in the mix, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade for your binge-watching setup, this might be your moment.
Discounts from 22% to over 50%
You'll find discounts from 22% up to over 50%.
Entry-level TVs start at ₹11,999; Xiaomi models begin at ₹19,999; even high-end Samsung mini-LED TVs are getting a price cut.
Expect cool features like crisp 4K Ultra HD screens, Dolby Atmos sound, Google TV integration, and fast refresh rates (up to 144Hz).
Lumio Vision TVs stand out with super-bright displays reaching up to 800 nits.
Amazon Prime membership required
All you need is an Amazon Prime membership.
With so many tech fans expected to join in, it's a great chance for anyone looking for smarter entertainment gear without breaking the bank.