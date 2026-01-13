Amazon just bought Bee, a smart wearable for your clothes

What makes Bee different (and what's next)

Bee is built to help with note-taking and memory—especially handy for students and busy professionals—by creating a personal knowledge graph from your daily life.

Unlike Alexa, it focuses on what's happening around you, not just inside your home.

Co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo hinted that connecting Bee with Alexa could be on the horizon, with integration anticipated in the future.