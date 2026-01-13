Next Article
Amazon just bought Bee, a smart wearable for your clothes
Technology
Amazon has snapped up Bee, a tiny AI device you can wear as a pin or bracelet.
Showcased at CES in Las Vegas, Bee stands out by recording conversations and learning your habits through apps like Gmail and Apple Health.
What makes Bee different (and what's next)
Bee is built to help with note-taking and memory—especially handy for students and busy professionals—by creating a personal knowledge graph from your daily life.
Unlike Alexa, it focuses on what's happening around you, not just inside your home.
Co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo hinted that connecting Bee with Alexa could be on the horizon, with integration anticipated in the future.