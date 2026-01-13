Meta's big AI move: 'Meta Compute' is here

Longtime Meta exec Santosh Janardhan will lead the project, handling everything from hardware to software. Daniel Gross (from Safe Superintelligence) is in charge of long-term planning and partnerships, while Dina Powell McCormick joins as president to work with governments on making it all happen.

Why now?

The race for better AI is heating up—Microsoft and Alphabet are making big moves too.

As Meta's CFO Susan Li put it last year, "We expect that developing leading AI infrastructure will be a core advantage in developing the best AI models and product experiences."

Basically, whoever builds the best tech wins.