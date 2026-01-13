Google Gemini's image generator hits 1 billion creations in 2 months

This feature isn't just fast—images are generated quickly—it can handle stylized text in different languages for things like logos and posters. You also get pro-level controls: tweak camera angles, lighting, focus, and even pick from crisp 1K to sharp 4K resolutions.

How many images can you make—and are they marked as AI?

Your daily image limit depends on your plan: free users get three, Pro tier gets 100, and Ultra can go up to 1,000 per day.

Every image comes with a SynthID watermark for transparency—you can check if an image is AI-made right inside the app.