Amazon launches 29 internet satellites tonight on ULA Atlas V

Amazon targets 3,200+ LEO satellites

This mission is part of Amazon's big push to build its LEO satellite network, aiming for over 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit to bring broadband everywhere.

It's their sixth mission out of more than 80 planned launches. Just earlier this month, Atlas V set a record carrying these hefty satellites.

Another launch is lined up soon from French Guiana as Amazon keeps working toward global internet coverage.