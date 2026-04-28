Amazon launches 29 internet satellites tonight on ULA Atlas V
Technology
Amazon's 29 internet satellites are being launched into orbit tonight with a ULA Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The launch window opens at 8:52pm EDT (that's 12:52am. GMT on April 28).
If you're curious, you can catch the action live on Space.com or ULA's website: coverage starts about 20 minutes before liftoff.
Amazon targets 3,200+ LEO satellites
This mission is part of Amazon's big push to build its LEO satellite network, aiming for over 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit to bring broadband everywhere.
It's their sixth mission out of more than 80 planned launches. Just earlier this month, Atlas V set a record carrying these hefty satellites.
Another launch is lined up soon from French Guiana as Amazon keeps working toward global internet coverage.