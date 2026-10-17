Amazon launches $75 Bee Frontier wearable that records conversations continuously
Technology
Amazon just dropped Bee Frontier, a $75 wearable that records conversations all day and helps with things like meeting reminders and shopping.
It lasts one week on one charge and is part of a broader trend among hardware brands toward AI-integrated monitoring devices.
But the idea of a device that's always listening has some people feeling uneasy.
Bee Pro $12 monthly, privacy concerns
Bee offers AI-powered perks like chat summaries and an assistant, but you'll need to shell out $12 a month for Bee Pro to unlock them, kind of like Meta's AI Glasses.
Still, privacy is a big sticking point: a recent poll found 61% of Americans are worried about who might access their data, so not everyone is ready to wear an always-on recorder just yet.