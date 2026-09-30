Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K with Wi-Fi 6, $30
Technology
Amazon just dropped its latest Fire TV Stick 4K, promising smoother streaming and faster everything.
Thanks to a beefed-up processor and Wi-Fi 6, apps open over 35% quicker and shows start up to 20% faster than before.
You also get crisp HDR10 visuals in full 4K at 60 frames per second.
Normally $60, but right now it's going for just $30 in the US.
Redesigned remote adds tactile streaming shortcuts
The redesigned remote is all about convenience: buttons are shaped so you can find them by touch, plus there are instant shortcuts for Prime Video and Netflix.
No more hunting for a power adapter either; you can plug the Stick straight into your TV's USB port.
Shipping starts September 30 across the US Canada, and more.