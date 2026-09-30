Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K with Wi-Fi 6, $30

Amazon just dropped its latest Fire TV Stick 4K, promising smoother streaming and faster everything.

Thanks to a beefed-up processor and Wi-Fi 6, apps open over 35% quicker and shows start up to 20% faster than before.

You also get crisp HDR10 visuals in full 4K at 60 frames per second.

Normally $60, but right now it's going for just $30 in the US.