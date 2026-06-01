Amazon launches Sleep Studio for Echo and Echo Kids speakers

Sleep studio includes Calm Moshi Headspace

Sleep Studio kicks off a 30-minute chill-out routine before bedtime, but kids can start it any time by saying, "Alexa, play Sleep Studio."

The content comes from Calm, Moshi, and Headspace: think meditations, lullabies, and relaxing soundscapes.

It's part of the $5.99-a-month Amazon Kids Plus subscription (with a free trial), and buying an Echo Kids device gets you extra months for free.

There's also an Echo Glow night light that changes color to show when it's time to sleep or wake up.