Amazon launches Sleep Studio for Echo and Echo Kids speakers
Amazon just rolled out Sleep Studio for Echo and Echo Kids speakers, a feature built to help parents (and their kids) wind down at night.
It blends bedtime stories, calming sounds, and guided meditations, all of which parents can schedule or customize using the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard.
Sleep studio includes Calm Moshi Headspace
Sleep Studio kicks off a 30-minute chill-out routine before bedtime, but kids can start it any time by saying, "Alexa, play Sleep Studio."
The content comes from Calm, Moshi, and Headspace: think meditations, lullabies, and relaxing soundscapes.
It's part of the $5.99-a-month Amazon Kids Plus subscription (with a free trial), and buying an Echo Kids device gets you extra months for free.
There's also an Echo Glow night light that changes color to show when it's time to sleep or wake up.