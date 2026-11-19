Amazon lists Echo Time smart clock $149.99 for Black Friday
Amazon's Echo Time smart clock is now $149.99 (down from $199.99) for Black Friday, and other color variants are also listed at $149.99.
It comes with Alexa+ alarms that aim to wake you up during lighter sleep stages. These are free for Prime members and work with any compatible Echo device.
Echo Time sound machine and hub
Echo Time isn't just an alarm clock: it also works as a sound machine and smart home hub, letting you customize its look with nature or sporty designs and control other devices like lights or thermostats.
There's a microphone disable button for privacy, showing Amazon's focus on protecting your data.
The device currently holds an Amazon's Choice badge and a 4.1-star rating from early users.