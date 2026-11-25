Amazon marks down Fire TV Stick 4K Select to $18
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Select just got a huge price cut, now only $18 instead of $50.
This little device plugs into any HDMI TV and in a few minutes upgrades it to a 4K streaming setup, with crisp HDR10 visuals and support for apps and games.
Fire TV Stick 4K Select plug-and-play
Setup is simple: plug it in, pair the remote, and you're set.
The Alexa Voice Remote makes finding shows or adjusting volume super easy with voice commands.
Plus, Alexa+ lets you search naturally and even control smart home gadgets from your couch.