Amazon Memorial Day discounts cut Ray-Ban glasses and prescription lenses
If you've been eyeing Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, now might be the time: Amazon is offering big Memorial Day discounts.
First-generation models are 25% off, second-generation versions get a 15% cut, and Meta's other collab, the Oakley HSTN, are down by 20%.
Plus, you can snag an extra 20% off prescription lenses with any of these deals.
Ray-Ban 2nd gen adds 3K camera
Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses mix classic style with AI-powered features.
The second-generation models step things up with sharper 3K camera resolution and battery life that lasts up to eight hours (double what the originals offer).
Both generations share most core features thanks to regular updates, and you can pick from designs like Wayfarer, Skyliner, or Headliner, all customizable for comfort.
First-generation models are more budget-friendly; second-generation models are for those who want better tech.