Amazon Music's new feature serves you weekly playlists

Amazon Music just rolled out "Weekly Vibe," a fresh feature that crafts playlists based on what you've been listening to lately. Every Monday, US users on iOS and Android get a new mix with a unique theme or genre, making it easy to discover tracks that fit your current mood.

How to access your 'Weekly Vibe' You'll spot your "Weekly Vibe" under the "Made for You" section in the app's Library.

The playlists are powered by AI that learns from your recent listens, so every week feels tailored just for you.

Plus, sharing or saving your favorite vibes is just a tap away.

Amazon Music's AI Maestro This isn't Amazon Music's first AI trick—they launched the Maestro tool in 2024, which lets you build playlists by entering prompts, such as moods or emojis.

With Weekly Vibe, the app keeps your playlists fresh by suggesting new, similar music each week.