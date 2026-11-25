Amazon offers Apple TV at $6.99 for 1st 6 months
Amazon is offering a sweet deal for US users: Apple TV is now only $6.99 a month (down from $14.99) for your first six months.
That's nearly $50 saved, but the offer's only around for a limited time, so if you've been curious about Apple TV, now's probably the moment to try it.
Apple TV sports shows mostly ad-free
Apple TV has something for everyone: think Formula 1 races and MLS matches, hit series like Severance, Silo, and The Morning Show, plus movies like Arrival and < em>Dead Poets Society.
It's mostly ad-free too (just some quick skippable promos ahead of content), so you can binge in peace at a much friendlier price.