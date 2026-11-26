Amazon offers black Xbox wireless controller for $42 Black Friday
Amazon just dropped the carbon black Xbox wireless controller to $42 for Black Friday; cheaper than a DualSense.
With GTA VI already out, it's a solid time to upgrade your setup if you're on Xbox Series X or S.
Xbox controller Bluetooth and customization
Xbox controllers work with more than just consoles: they pair easily with PCs, phones, and tablets via Bluetooth.
They're comfy for long sessions thanks to sculpted surfaces and updated geometry, and offer precise control with a hybrid D-pad.
Quick sharing of gameplay moments is built in, and you can customize buttons using the Xbox Accessories app.
One month Game Pass plus connections
You get multiple ways to connect (USB-C, Bluetooth, or Xbox Wireless), plus one month of Xbox Game Pass with eligible purchases to try new games.
There are also plenty of colors and special editions, so you can pick one that fits your style.