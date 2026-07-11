Amazon offers TSA friendly travel backpacks from $19, Taygeer $20

Taygeer 9 compartments, over 10,000 sold

The Taygeer comes with nine compartments, including wet pockets and device sleeves, so you can stay organized without feeling weighed down.

One shopper calls it "lightweight and surprisingly roomy," which probably explains why it's Amazon's No. 1 laptop backpack right now, with over 10,000 sold in the past month.

Other favorites include the Matein Travel Laptop Backpack (with a built-in USB port) for $19 and the Shrradoo Extra Large Travel Backpack if you need space for shoes or hoodies.