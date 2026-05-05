Amazon Photos redesign adds curated carousel, iOS gets update

Amazon Photos upgraded search and categories

Navigation is now simpler, thanks to a floating bottom bar with quick sections like "This Day" for throwbacks to past years.

You also get handy categories like "Years," "People," and "Creations," plus an upgraded search that lets you find photos by typing things like "beach sunset last summer."

If you're a Prime member, unlimited (compressed) photo backup is still included (with 5GB of high-quality/video storage), and there are paid upgrades if you need more space.