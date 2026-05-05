Amazon Photos redesign adds curated carousel, iOS gets update
Amazon just gave its Photos app a fresh new look, making it feel a lot more like Google Photos and Apple Photos.
The update, now on iOS and coming soon to Android, shows off a cleaner design with an easy-to-browse "a curated carousel of memories," so you can tap through your photo collections in full screen without any fuss.
Amazon Photos upgraded search and categories
Navigation is now simpler, thanks to a floating bottom bar with quick sections like "This Day" for throwbacks to past years.
You also get handy categories like "Years," "People," and "Creations," plus an upgraded search that lets you find photos by typing things like "beach sunset last summer."
If you're a Prime member, unlimited (compressed) photo backup is still included (with 5GB of high-quality/video storage), and there are paid upgrades if you need more space.