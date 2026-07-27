Amazon plans 5,105 LEO satellites for direct smartphone links
Amazon just announced plans for a massive satellite network that'll let smartphones link directly to satellites, no cell towers needed.
The goal is global coverage for calls, texts, and data, especially in places where regular networks don't reach.
It's aiming to launch up to 5,105 low Earth orbit satellites and has already applied for FCC approval.
Amazon using Globalstar mobile satellite spectrum
Amazon's using Globalstar's mobile satellite spectrum (which it agreed to acquire earlier this year), so phones can connect seamlessly wherever you are.
It's teaming up with mobile operators worldwide, with India singled out as a key market thanks to its fast-growing digital scene and connectivity gaps.
Chris Hofer from Amazon LEO summed it up nicely: the aim is "connect the unconnected and the unserved."
Right now, Amazon's making over 15 satellites a week and already has nearly 400 in orbit, so things are moving fast!