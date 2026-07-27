Amazon plans 5,105 LEO satellites for direct smartphone links

Amazon's using Globalstar's mobile satellite spectrum (which it agreed to acquire earlier this year), so phones can connect seamlessly wherever you are.

It's teaming up with mobile operators worldwide, with India singled out as a key market thanks to its fast-growing digital scene and connectivity gaps.

Chris Hofer from Amazon LEO summed it up nicely: the aim is "connect the unconnected and the unserved."

Right now, Amazon's making over 15 satellites a week and already has nearly 400 in orbit, so things are moving fast!