Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts Sony WH-1000XM6 by $82
Technology
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale (October 6-7) has slashed the price of Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones to 18% off, with all color variants $82 off.
If you've been eyeing premium noise-canceling headphones, this is their lowest price yet.
WH-1000XM6 30 hours and QN3 noise-cancellation
The WH-1000XM6 packs impressive features: up to 30 hours of battery life, super-fast charging (3 hours of playback from just 3 minutes plugged in), and top-notch noise cancelation thanks to 12 microphones and Sony's QN3 processor.
They're lightweight with smooth synthetic leather around their cushions for all-day comfort and come in six colors, including classic black and blue; all are included in the sale.