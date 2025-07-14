Amazon Prime Day 2025: Affordable learning with tablet deals

Deals on these student-friendly tablets

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ stands out for its large display and S Pen—super handy for notes or sketching.

Lenovo's Tab M11 and Tab Plus shine for their audio quality—great if you learn best with videos or online classes.

The Apple iPad 11" is also on sale, offering all-around performance for both work and play.

Plus, Prime members using SBI or ICICI Bank cards can snag extra discounts up to ₹1,500 and enjoy No Cost EMI on orders above ₹3,000—making these deals even easier on your wallet.