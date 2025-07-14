Next Article
Unveiling the hidden cellular structure: Hemifusomes
Scientists just found a brand-new part inside our cells called the hemifusome.
This tiny structure helps sort, recycle, and get rid of stuff the cell doesn't need—kind of like an internal clean-up crew.
The discovery could help explain why things go wrong in our bodies when cells don't work properly.
Researchers spotted the hemifusome handling cellular cargo
Using super-detailed 3D imaging (cryoET), researchers spotted the hemifusome handling cellular cargo in a way we hadn't seen before.
Their work, published in Nature Communications, could open up new ways to understand—and maybe treat—genetic disorders and other diseases linked to cell problems.