Indian astronaut's 0-gravity water tricks

Axiom-4 mission and its significance

Axiom-4 is a big deal for India, Poland, and Hungary—it's the first time astronauts from these countries have lived and worked together on the ISS.

The crew launched from Florida on June 25 and spent 18 days in orbit before heading home today (July 14). Their splashdown off California is set for early July 15.

Alongside cool science demos, their work is contributing to space research.