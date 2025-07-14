Indian astronaut's 0-gravity water tricks
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, currently on the International Space Station for the Axiom-4 mission, wowed viewers with a live demo of how water floats and forms perfect balls in zero gravity.
Mission Commander Peggy Whitson joined in to explain that, without gravity, surface tension takes over—so water just clings together or sticks to stuff instead of falling.
Axiom-4 mission and its significance
Axiom-4 is a big deal for India, Poland, and Hungary—it's the first time astronauts from these countries have lived and worked together on the ISS.
The crew launched from Florida on June 25 and spent 18 days in orbit before heading home today (July 14). Their splashdown off California is set for early July 15.
Alongside cool science demos, their work is contributing to space research.