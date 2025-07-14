Indian astronaut Shukla's return from space
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is heading home after spending 18 days on the International Space Station, marking India's first human spaceflight since 1984.
He left the ISS on Monday aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon and is set to splash down off California on Tuesday afternoon.
Shukla conducted over 60 experiments on the ISS
Shukla worked with astronauts from around the world, running over 60 experiments—including seven led by ISRO.
These focused on things like growing microalgae, keeping muscles healthy in space, and seeing how seeds sprout in zero gravity—all to help future astronauts (and maybe even farming beyond Earth).
NASA and ISRO call the mission a big step
NASA and ISRO called this mission a big step for global teamwork in space.
The research helps scientists understand how living things handle life in microgravity, with Shukla's work adding valuable insights.
How Dragon will return to Earth
After leaving the ISS, Dragon will fire its engines to head back to Earth.
Its heat shield will protect it from blazing temperatures—up to 1,900°C—during re-entry.
Parachutes slow things down for a safe splashdown in the Pacific, where recovery teams will be ready to welcome the crew back and start their rehab.