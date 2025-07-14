Indian astronaut Shukla's return from space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is heading home after spending 18 days on the International Space Station, marking India's first human spaceflight since 1984. He left the ISS on Monday aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon and is set to splash down off California on Tuesday afternoon.

Shukla conducted over 60 experiments on the ISS Shukla worked with astronauts from around the world, running over 60 experiments—including seven led by ISRO.

These focused on things like growing microalgae, keeping muscles healthy in space, and seeing how seeds sprout in zero gravity—all to help future astronauts (and maybe even farming beyond Earth).

NASA and ISRO call the mission a big step NASA and ISRO called this mission a big step for global teamwork in space.

The research helps scientists understand how living things handle life in microgravity, with Shukla's work adding valuable insights.