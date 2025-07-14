Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's post-mission rehab

Shukla's historic journey and symbolic mission

Shukla made history as the first Indian astronaut on the ISS. His journey kicked off from Florida on June 25, 2023, and included experiments like studying microalgae for future space missions.

The mission cost about ₹550 crore and carried big symbolic value for India's space program.

At his farewell, Shukla echoed Rakesh Sharma's iconic words: India looked "saare jahan se accha" (better than the whole world) from space—another proud moment for Indian space exploration.