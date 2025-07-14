Qualcomm developing Snapdragon SW6100 SoC for wearables

Snapdragon Aspen will power next-gen Wear OS smartwatches

The upcoming SoC will use newer Arm Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, plus an LPDDR5X RAM controller—meaning better performance and a bit more battery life compared to older smartwatch chips.

While Qualcomm hasn't shared exact numbers yet, this move shows they're serious about making smartwatches actually feel snappy and modern.