Next Article
Qualcomm developing Snapdragon SW6100 SoC for wearables
Qualcomm is finally building a Snapdragon chip designed specifically for wearables, instead of tweaking its phone chips.
Codenamed Aspen (likely to be called SW6100), this new chip should make Wear OS smartwatches faster and smoother when it arrives in 2026.
Snapdragon Aspen will power next-gen Wear OS smartwatches
The upcoming SoC will use newer Arm Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, plus an LPDDR5X RAM controller—meaning better performance and a bit more battery life compared to older smartwatch chips.
While Qualcomm hasn't shared exact numbers yet, this move shows they're serious about making smartwatches actually feel snappy and modern.