Amazon Prime Day 2026 features Echo Fire TV discounts
Technology
Amazon's 10th Prime Day is almost here, running July 4-6, 2026, and it's packed with exclusive deals for Prime members.
You'll find up to 50% off on Echo speakers, and up to 45% off on Fire TV sticks, and up to 55% off on smart TVs with Fire TV built in.
Echo ₹5,000 Fire TV Stick ₹2,999
The Echo (4th Gen) drops to ₹5,000 after a big 50% cut, while the Echo Pop is just ₹2,949 (41% off).
Screen-enabled Echos like the Show 8 are down by ₹7,000.
The Fire TV Stick HD is now ₹2,999 (45% off), and select smart TVs with built-in Fire TV are up to 55% off.
If you've been eyeing these gadgets for your setup or gifting list, now's the time.