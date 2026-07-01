Amazon Prime Day 2026 features Echo Fire TV discounts

Echo ₹5,000 Fire TV Stick ₹2,999

The Echo (4th Gen) drops to ₹5,000 after a big 50% cut, while the Echo Pop is just ₹2,949 (41% off).

Screen-enabled Echos like the Show 8 are down by ₹7,000.

The Fire TV Stick HD is now ₹2,999 (45% off), and select smart TVs with built-in Fire TV are up to 55% off.

If you've been eyeing these gadgets for your setup or gifting list, now's the time.