Amazon Prime Day brings 28% off on Galaxy S24 FE
Amazon's Prime Day sale has knocked the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE down to $469.99 from its usual $649.99—a solid 28% off.
If you've been eyeing a mid-range phone that feels close to flagship quality, this is one of the best deals out there right now.
A closer look at the S24 FE
The Galaxy S24 FE packs a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB RAM.
You get a versatile triple rear camera setup plus a sharp selfie camera—great for photos and social posts.
Should you buy the Galaxy S24 FE?
At under $500, the S24 FE offers strong performance and premium features without the flagship price tag.
If you want reliable speed, great cameras, and a top-notch screen without breaking your budget, this deal is definitely worth considering.