CeNS develops compact sensor for sulfur dioxide detection Technology Jul 10, 2025

Scientists at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) have built a new sensor that can catch sulfur dioxide (SO2)—a nasty air pollutant—at concentrations as low as 320 parts per billion.

That's much more sensitive than most sensors you'll find today, which is great news since SO2 can mess with your lungs even in tiny amounts.