CeNS develops compact sensor for sulfur dioxide detection
Scientists at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) have built a new sensor that can catch sulfur dioxide (SO2)—a nasty air pollutant—at concentrations as low as 320 parts per billion.
That's much more sensitive than most sensors you'll find today, which is great news since SO2 can mess with your lungs even in tiny amounts.
Portable device shows real-time air quality
CeNS has also made a portable device using this sensor, complete with simple colored lights: green means you're good, yellow is a warning, and red signals danger.
Thanks to its small size, it's handy for keeping tabs on air quality in factories, cities, or even tight indoor spaces—making it easier for everyone to stay safe without needing any science know-how.