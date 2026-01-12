Amazon Prime Day: Grab a top-rated vacuum for just $90
Amazon is dropping the Rendow Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner to $90 (down from $150) for Prime members—today, January 12, 2026.
This lightweight vacuum has three suction modes and works on both carpets and hard floors, so it's a solid pick if you want cleaning to be quick and easy.
Why people are loving the Rendow vacuum
The Rendow competes with pricier brands like Dyson when it comes to suction power.
Its swiveling head and LED headlights help you reach tricky spots, while a telescopic design makes getting under furniture simple.
You can also switch it to handheld mode or use the included dust brush and crevice tool for more detailed cleaning.
With up to 65 minutes of battery life and lots of positive reviews praising its versatility, it's become a favorite among Amazon shoppers.